Wilmington Couple Honored For Bravery And Compassion
Homeowner in Wilmington aims warning shots between window to scare off intruder following carjacking and high speed chase that started in Calumet City and ends in Wilmington.
The Wilmington resident who showed bravery and compassion during and after a home invasion will be honored at the next Wilmington City Council meeting. Jody Johnson fired a warning shot after an intruder broke into his home following a carjacking and police chase last week. While Jody got his gun, his girlfriend dialed 911. Jody asked the suspect to leave and when he said he wouldn’t, Jody fired several shots into a wall of his home. The 17-year-old fled and was arrested short time later. Jody told the Scott Scott Slocum show that he and his girlfriend prayed for the suspect.
Jody and his girlfriend Debbie will be honored with a Citizenship Award at the next City Council meeting on Tuesday.