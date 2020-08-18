Wilmington Fire Protection District Announces Opening of Second Fire Station

      Breaking News
Aug 18, 2020 @ 3:20pm
Wilmington/md

The Wilmington Fire Protection District has announced the opening of the new Fire Station 2 located at 29745 Elion Boulevard. An Engine and Ambulance will be assigned to Station 2 with initial staffing of between 2 and 3 Firefighter Paramedics and Firefighter EMTs. Station 2, located West of Interstate 55 in the Elion Logistics park, will provide service 24 hours a day 7 days a week to the citizens in our Fire Protection District. An open house will be scheduled at a later date once we are all in a better position to gather more safely.

