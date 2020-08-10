Wilmington Fire Protection District Gets New Fire Station
Wilmington/md
The Wilmington Fire Protection District will begin staffing and responding to emergencies from their new Fire Station 2 located at 29745 Elion Boulevard. An Engine and Ambulance will be assigned to Station 2 with initial staffing of between 2 and 3 Firefighter Paramedics and Firefighter EMTs. Station 2, located West of Interstate 55 in the Elion Logistics park, will provide service 24 hours a day 7 days a week to the citizens in the Wilmington Fire Protection District.
Due to COVID-19, an open house will be scheduled at a later date once it is deemed safe to gather more safely.