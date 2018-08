A fatal crash in Will County on Wednesday takes the life of a young man. A 21-year-old Wilmington man was pronounced dead at 7:55 pm at the Presence St. Joseph Medical Center’s emergency room following a crash of a car and a van. Dustin Dransfeldt was involved in a head-on collision at Route 59 just south of Route 52 at School Road in Shorewood.

Shorewood police department is investigating the accident. An autopsy by the Will County Coroner will be performed today.