Wilmington PD Recognized for Excellence in Policy & Training
Wilmington Police
A local police department is being recognized for excellence in policing and training. Last year, Wilmington Police personnel responded to 8,272 calls for service— from criminal investigations to mental health crisis interventions to school security, motor vehicle accidents, animal complaints, etc. To maintain a consistent and professional response, the department relies on comprehensive, up-to-date policies.
Recently, the Wilmington Police Department was recognized by the Lexipol Connect program for achieving Gold level for consistently and effectively disseminating policies to officers, issuing timely policy updates as laws change, and ensuring officers are trained on policies. Lexipol is the nation’s leading content, policy and training platform for public safety agencies; the Connect program tracks Wilmington’s performance on five metrics proven to measure success in policy management.
Policy – and regularly training on policy – is crucial to the success of the department. We are proud to be recognized by Lexipol Connect for continuously improving professionalism and safety.
The police department’s excellence in policy and policy training enhances community safety by ensuring consistent, effective response based on national best practices.
“Police Departments using Lexipol policies are progressive agencies delivering the highest levels of service,” says Roy Strong, Wilmington Mayor. “We’re excited that WPD is delivering a standard of excellence through their policy efforts that reduces risk for our personnel and those they serve.”