Wilmington Police Investigating Fatal Crash
Wilmington Police are sharing details on a fatal crash that occured on Thursday morning. It was at 6:00 a.m. that officers were called to the scene of a fatal two vehicle collision that occurred on New River Road near Boathouse Road. Upon arrival the vehicles were located and appeared to have heavy damage from the what appeared to result from a head-on crash. Witnesses stated that one of the drivers was traveling westbound while passing a semi tractor-trailer combination on a curve in a no-passing zone when the vehicle collided with the second vehicle, which had been traveling eastbound. The first vehicle was occupied by a driver and a passenger, both of whom were transported to AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet where the passenger was pronounced dead. That death was confirmed by the Will County Coroner’s Office to be 57-year-old Annette Reed of Sauk Village. The driver of the second vehicle was also taken to AMITA with serious injuries.
Due to the severity of the collision and resulting injuries, Wilmington Police requested assistance from the Illinois State Police who are in the process of reconstructing the accident. Results of that investigation will identify and confirm fault for the collision and appropriate action will be taken at that time.