      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Wilmington Police issue Warrant for Driver in Fatal Vehicle Accident

Mar 23, 2021 @ 12:40pm

Wilmington Police are seeking the whereabouts of a 38-year-old man for his alleged role in a fatal two vehicle accident back in January of 2020. It was at 6:00am on January 30th of 2020 at New River Road near Boathouse Road that Wilmington Police were called to the scene of a fatal two vehicle accident. Officers arrived to find a head on crash that had taken the life of 57-year-old Annette Reed, a passenger in a vehicle being driven by her son William C. Brown III. The accident also severely injured the drivers of both vehicles. Witnesses stated that day that a vehicle driven by William C. Brown, III was traveling westbound while passing a semi tractor-trailer on a curve in a no-passing zone when that vehicle collided with the second vehicle that had been traveling eastbound.

A warrant has now been issued for William C. Brown III, for three counts of Reckless Homicide (Class 3 Felonies), and three counts of Reckless Conduct (also Class 3 Felonies), with the Honorable Judge Victoria Kennison setting the bail amount at $250,000.00. Anybody knowing the whereabouts of William C. Brown, III is asked to call the Wilmington Police Department at 815-476-2811.

Popular Posts
Illinois State Police to Conduct Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement Patrols In Will County
Joliet Police Crisis Negotiators Help End Night of Terror
Joliet West Field House Vaccine Clinic Surpasses 20K Vaccines Administered
Joliet Mayor Bob O'Dekirk Will Host Press Conference Regarding the Jefferson Street Bridge
Joliet Police Discover Guns and Drugs During Afternoon Traffic Stop