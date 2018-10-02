Wilmington Police Named Finalist in Contest to Win New Police SUV for K9 Unit

The Wilmington Police Department has been named one of 30 finalists in the Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. – K9 Law Enforcement Sports Utility Vehicle Giveaway. Ofc. Hopper and K9 Mao will compete for public votes to win a new Chevy Tahoe SUV with Police Pursuit Package and additional K9 unit customizations – a prize worth up to $50,000. The current K9 vehicle was the oldest in the fleet and has over 119,000 miles and is in need of replacement. The public is invited vote once per day for Wilmington on the charity’s contest page. Public voting runs from 12:00:01 AM, October 1, 2018 to 11:59:59 PM EST October 31, 2018. The K9 team with the most votes by the end of the contest wins the new Chevy Tahoe SUV. Cast votes and view official rules here www.vik9s.org/suvgiveaway. The winner will be announced on the Vested Interest in K9s website and social media sites. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a 501c (3) charity, located in East Taunton, MA. Their mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.