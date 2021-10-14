Wilmington Police Receive Donation to Purchase Safety Cameras

The Will County State’s Attorney’s Office joined with D’Orazio Ford in Wilmington to present a pair of $5,000 checks to the the Wilmington Police Department. The checks are for the purchase of four Flock Safety cameras to increase safety for residents of Wilmington and throughout Will County. These technologically advanced video cameras detect license plates and vehicle characteristics, not people or faces. The State’s Attorney’s contribution was funded entirely with money forfeited by criminals, without the use of any taxpayer dollars.
Nationwide, Flock Safety cameras are in use in approximately 1,400 cities across 40 states. To address privacy concerns, the company deletes images after 30 days. The company does not use facial recognition, and the cameras are not used for traffic enforcement.