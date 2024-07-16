Wilmington Police Searching For Missing Woman
July 16, 2024 6:09PM CDT
On 07/10/2024 at approximately 4:45pm our agency received a report of a missing female from Fulton St. in Wilmington who was reportedly experiencing a mental health crisis causing concern for her safety. Officer’s searched the City of Wilmington and surrounding areas with no success in locating the woman, identified as Jennifer Tannhauser. Jennifer’s vehicle was located less than 24 hours later in Kankakee County parked in a conservation area off of Warner Bridge Rd. Officers from multiple agencies have spent the last five days searching the area where her vehicle was found, along with K-9 officers and drones. Multiple efforts have also been made on the Kankakee River, all with no success in locating Jennifer.
Jennifer is a 41 year old female, with brown hair and hazel eyes. She is approximately 5’4″ and 250 pounds. Jennifer has a large tattoo on her back which is shown below for identification purposes. She does not have her cell phone or wallet on her person.
We are aware of flyers that have been circulated inviting people to assist in searching the abandoned women’s prison off of IL-102. We ask that no one enter this area without the escort of law enforcement due extensive safety issues with the remaining structures and general landscape of the area.
If you have any information that may assist our agency, or the Conservation Police in our ongoing investigation please contact the Wilmington Police Department at (815) 476-2811 and speak with an officer.
Wilmington PD Press Release