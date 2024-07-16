Wilmington Police Searching For Missing Woman

On 07/10/2024 at approximately 4:45pm our agency received a report of a missing female from Fulton St. in Wilmington who was reportedly experiencing a mental health crisis causing concern for her safety. Officer’s searched the City of Wilmington and surrounding areas with no success in locating the woman, identified as Jennifer Tannhauser. Jennifer’s vehicle was located less than 24 hours later in Kankakee County parked in a conservation area off of Warner Bridge Rd. Officers from multiple agencies have spent the last five days searching the area where her vehicle was found, along with K-9 officers and drones. Multiple efforts have also been made on the Kankakee River, all with no success in locating Jennifer.