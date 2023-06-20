Wilmington Teenager Killed In Traffic Crash

The office of the Will County Coroner is releasing the identity of the teenage girl killed in a crash on Saturday, June 17th. Seventeen-year-old Chloe McCully of Wilmington was pronounced deceased at 8:57 p.m., she was the driver of a vehicle traveling westbound on Lorenzo Road just west of Cooper Road in Wilmington Township. Her vehicle left the roadway, rolled over, and struck a fixed object. There were two other occupants in the vehicle that did not sustain life-threatening injuries. An autopsy showed the cause of death is listed as multiple injuries due to a motor vehicle mishap.

The Will County Sheriff’s Police Department is investigating the incident. The final cause and manner of death will be determined later pending police, autopsy, and toxicological results.