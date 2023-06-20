1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Wilmington Teenager Killed In Traffic Crash

June 20, 2023 7:42AM CDT
Share
Wilmington Teenager Killed In Traffic Crash
Wilmington/md

The office of the Will County Coroner is releasing the identity of the teenage girl killed in a crash on Saturday, June 17th. Seventeen-year-old Chloe McCully of Wilmington was pronounced deceased at 8:57 p.m., she was the driver of a vehicle traveling westbound on Lorenzo Road  just west of Cooper Road in Wilmington Township. Her vehicle left the roadway, rolled over, and struck a fixed object. There were two other occupants in the vehicle that did not sustain life-threatening injuries. An autopsy showed the cause of death is listed as multiple injuries due to a motor vehicle mishap.

The Will County Sheriff’s Police Department is investigating the incident. The final cause and manner of death will be determined later pending police, autopsy, and toxicological results.

Popular Posts

1

Romeoville Police Arrest 22-Year-Old In PPP Loan Investigation
2

Identities Of Couple Shot In Romeoville
3

Bond set at $2.5 Million for man charged with Domestic Battery
4

Bolingbrook Woman Drives Regardless Of Having Suspended License, Charged With DUI
5

Missing Manhattan Man's Body Recovered by Grundy County Authorities

Recent Posts