      Weather Alert

Wilmington VFW Inviting Public To Honor Homeless Veteran Burial

Nov 26, 2019 @ 6:55am
Abraham Lincoln Cemetery /md

It’s “not what we say about our blessings, but how we use them, is the true measure of our thanksgiving.” That’s a quote by author W.T. Purkiser. To that end a local VFW is helping to honor a homeless veteran. Dignity Memorial contacted the Wilmington VFW to assist in burial honors for a homeless veteran at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.

Army Specialist Charles J. Adomatis, served in the Army from November 1956 to November 1958. No family or friends will be attending. Wilmington VFW will provide pallbearers and burial flag acceptor. The Honors will also be conducted by the Wilmington VFW at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday November 27th at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. The public is invited to attend the burial of this homeless veteran.

Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery/md
Popular Posts
High School Football
Measure To Cover Hearing Aid Costs For Seniors Becomes Law
Tragic End For Teen Involved In Manhunt In Wilmington
The WJOL Podcast
Fatal Car Accident in Channahon