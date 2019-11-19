Wilmington VFW Receives Donated Bingo Equipment
With permission from Wilmington VFW Post 5422
The struggling Wilmington VFW has finally received some good news after months of trouble. Through a series of unfortunate events, including a fire in 2016, and the passing of a contractor to finish work at the VFW Post 5422, the Veterans Organization doesn’t have a kitchen. Director of Operations Gina Wills says prior to the fire, they rented out the banquet hall and had food 7 days a week.
The kitchen has supplies but no equipment to make the food including a popular fish fry. Donations of commercial kitchen equipment include a fryer, stove, grill and pizza maker.
All kitchen equipment must be commercial grade. The Wilmington VFW Post has been serving the community since 1946. The VFW is the Honor Guard which provide military funeral services at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. They also provide scholarships and school activities.
The VFW has announced that the Sportsman’s Club in Manteno has donated electronic bingo equipment to the VFW. This equipment will help the VFW raise the $50,000 needed to keep the facility open and return to the schedule prior to the fire.
To donate you can go their GoFundMe page or call them at 815-926-2651.