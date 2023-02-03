Wind Chill Advisory Until 10am

snow/md

A wind chill advisory remains in effect for the listening area to include Will, Kendall, Grundy, Kane and DuPage Counties until 10 a.m. Very cold wind chills as low as 15 to 20 below zero. Portion of central, north central and northeast Illinois. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as a little as 30 minutes. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat and gloves.

A list of warming centers around Will County & Kendall County, including Joliet, can be found at https://www.joliet.gov/…/warming-cooling-centers…