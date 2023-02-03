1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

February 3, 2023 5:30AM CST
Wind Chill Advisory Until 10am
A wind chill advisory remains in effect for the listening area to include Will, Kendall, Grundy, Kane and DuPage Counties until 10 a.m. Very cold wind chills as low as 15 to 20 below zero. Portion of central, north central and northeast Illinois. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as a little as 30 minutes. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat and gloves.

A list of warming centers around Will County & Kendall County, including Joliet, can be found at https://www.joliet.gov/…/warming-cooling-centers…

