Winter storm causes Forest Preserve closures

Forest Preserve District of Will County visitor centers will be closed to the public on Friday, Jan. 12, due to the winter storm.

Preserves also are closed and will open if operations crews can clear the parking lots and entrance roads of snow and police determine the preserves are safe for visitors. Updates will be posted online on the Current Headlines section of the Forest Preserve’s website, ReconnectWithNature.org.

If you’ve registered for a program that is scheduled for Friday or Saturday, Jan. 13, watch your email account for any possible program change or cancellation notice.

Visitor centers that will be closed on Friday are:

Four Rivers Environmental Education Center in Channahon, Hidden Oaks Nature Center in Bolingbrook, Isle a la Cache Museum in Romeoville, Plum Creek Nature Center in Crete Township near Beecher and Sugar Creek Administration Center in Joliet.