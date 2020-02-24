      Weather Alert

Winter Storm Coming … Midday Tuesday Through Wednesday Morning

Feb 24, 2020 @ 5:19am
WJOL Meteorologist Rick DiMaio reports that a winter storm will hit the area from midday Tuesday through the Wednesday morning rush.
Monday: Cloudy with rain developing, mainly after 4pm. High near 40.

Monday Night:  Rain likely, mixing with wet snow after 3am. Low around 34.
No accumulation expected overnight.

Tuesday:  Rain mixed with wet snow early, then becoming all snow by noon, with a high of 34
(1 to 2″ of snow is expected by evening.)

Tuesday Night:    Windy and colder with snow likely……….an additional 3 to 5″ of snow is likely.…..Low 25……..POSSIBLE TOTAL OF 4 to 7″.

Wednesday:   Snow likely until around noon…An additional 1″ of snow is possible.
Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 28. Windy and COLD…….. POSSIBLE TOTAL OF 5 to 8″ of snow.

Wednesday Night: Windy and COLD. Cloudy, with a low around 15.

Thursday:  Partly sunny, with a high near 23.
Friday:  Mostly sunny, with a high near 24.
Popular Posts
The WJOL Podcast
High School Football
Don Ladas Memorial Baseball Tournament 2019
Tragic End For Teen Involved In Manhunt In Wilmington
Measure To Cover Hearing Aid Costs For Seniors Becomes Law