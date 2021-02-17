Winter Storm Dumps Almost 18 Inches Of Snow At Midway
Chicagoans are spending a lot of time digging out of snow this month. The National Weather Service says this week’s winter storm dumped nearly 18-inches of snow at Midway Airport. Almost eight inches of snowfall was recorded at O’Hare. The city has now seen nine consecutive days with measurable snowfall. That ties the previous record set in February 2018. The 34-inches of snow that fell in Chicago from January 26th through February 15th marks the snowiest three-week stretch since the winter of 1978-1979.