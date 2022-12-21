Winter Storm Expected To Create Hazardous Travel Conditions In Illinois

snow/md

An impending winter storm in Illinois is expected to create dangerous travel conditions. The National Weather Service says blizzard conditions are possible. Drivers should plan on slippery road conditions, while widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect tomorrow morning through Saturday morning.

Meanwhile, Today is the winter solstice. It’s the shortest day of the year with the longest night for those in the U.S. That’s due to the Northern Hemisphere being tilted as far as it’s going to get away from the sun. Although, the days will now start getting longer from this point forward.