Winter Storm Warning In Effect Until 6pm Tonight But Expires Tomorrow Night For Kankakee and NW Indiana & Amtrak Cancels Service

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect in DuPage County and portions of Cook and Will counties until 6 p.m. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and possibly evening commutes. The Winter Storm Warning extends for Kankakee and Northwest Indiana until 6 p.m. Thursday night. Heavy snowfall rates and dangerous travel expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 12 inches. A sharp snowfall is falling across the Chicago metropolitan area and Illinois River Valley, with the highest amounts south. The highest snowfall rates, in excess of one inch per hour, will occur through this morning.
Most roads including the expressways are snow covered and snow packed. The lines on the roads are not visible.
Due to the winter storm affecting Illinois, Amtrak has made temporary service adjustments on Wednesday and Thursday. Trains scheduled to run between Chicago and Carbondale and the City of New Orleans trains have been cancelled. Amtrak said it will waive additional charges for customers to change their reservation during the modified schedule.