Winter Storm Watch Goes Into Effect at 6am on Friday

A Winter Storm Watch will kick into effect Friday morning at 6am for the entire Joliet area. The National Weather Service in Romeoville issued the watch earlier today due to the possibility of heavy snow, as well as blowing snow. At least six inches are possible, with wind gusts as high as 50 miles an hour. Due to forecasted inclement weather, Waste Management garbage and recycling collection in Joliet will begin at 6:00 AM on Friday. Stay tuned to 1340 WJOL for the latest on this upcoming winter storm