Winter Storm Watch In Effect From Saturday Afternoon Through Sunday Morning
The National Weather Center reporting 5 to 9 inches of snow this weekend.
* WHAT...Heavy wet snow likely along with easterly winds gusting
up to 30 mph. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches and
locally higher possible.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and central, east
central, north central and northeast Illinois.
* WHEN...From Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning, with the
most significant impacts late Saturday afternoon through
Saturday evening when much of the snow is forecast to occur.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be dangerous due to the heavy wet snow
and strong winds causing very low visibility and snow packed
roads. Power outages possible.