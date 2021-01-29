      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Winter Storm Watch In Effect From Saturday Afternoon Through Sunday Morning

Jan 29, 2021 @ 7:31am 
The National Weather Center reporting 5 to 9 inches of snow this weekend.

* WHAT...Heavy wet snow likely along with easterly winds gusting
  up to 30 mph. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches and
  locally higher possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and central, east
  central, north central and northeast Illinois.

* WHEN...From Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning, with the
  most significant impacts late Saturday afternoon through
  Saturday evening when much of the snow is forecast to occur.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be dangerous due to the heavy wet snow
  and strong winds causing very low visibility and snow packed
  roads. Power outages possible.
Popular Posts
Will County's Positivity Rate for Today!
Joliet Police: Man Points Gun At Woman and Daughter After Crash Then Threatens To Kill Police
Joliet Police Investigating Attempted Armed Robbery at Drive-Thru
Second Arrest Made in Romeoville Shooting
Illinois Announces Launch of Phase 1B of the COVID-19 Vaccine Administration Plan Starting Monday