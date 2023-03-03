1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Winter Weather Advisory In Effect At Noon Today

March 3, 2023 5:27AM CST
Share
Winter Weather Advisory In Effect At Noon Today
National Weather Service

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect from noon today to 10 p.m. this evening. Wet snow during the Friday afternoon and evening commute
expected. Slushy snow accumulations up to an inch expected, though localized totals of 2 to 4 inches are possible. In addition, northeasterly winds will gust 35 to 45 mph.

DuPage-Kendall-Grundy-Livingston-Ford-Central Cook-Southern Cook-Northern Will-Southern Will- Including the cities of Naperville, Wheaton, Downers Grove, Lombard, Carol Stream, Oswego, Yorkville, Plano, Morris, Coal City, Minooka, Pontiac, Dwight, Fairbury, Paxton, Gibson City, Chicago, Cicero, Oak Lawn, Oak Park, La Grange, Calumet City, Oak Forest, Lemont, Orland Park, Park Forest, Joliet, Bolingbrook, Plainfield, Mokena, Channahon, Manhattan, and Wilmington

Plan on hazardous road conditions including during the Friday afternoon and evening commute.

The snow will be wet and slushy with temperatures near or just above freezing. If snow falls hard enough, some slushy accumulations are possible on untreated roads.

 

Popular Posts

1

Channahon Gymnastics Coach Sentenced to 96-Years in Prison
2

New Lenox Gun Shop Owner Raided by Federal Agents
3

Joliet Man Arrested After Running from Police
4

Ex-Supervisor of Plainfield Township Sentenced To Federal Prison
5

Joliet Man Accused of Dealing Drugs

Recent Posts