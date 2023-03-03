Winter Weather Advisory In Effect At Noon Today

National Weather Service

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect from noon today to 10 p.m. this evening. Wet snow during the Friday afternoon and evening commute

expected. Slushy snow accumulations up to an inch expected, though localized totals of 2 to 4 inches are possible. In addition, northeasterly winds will gust 35 to 45 mph.

DuPage-Kendall-Grundy-Livingston-Ford-Central Cook-Southern Cook-Northern Will-Southern Will- Including the cities of Naperville, Wheaton, Downers Grove, Lombard, Carol Stream, Oswego, Yorkville, Plano, Morris, Coal City, Minooka, Pontiac, Dwight, Fairbury, Paxton, Gibson City, Chicago, Cicero, Oak Lawn, Oak Park, La Grange, Calumet City, Oak Forest, Lemont, Orland Park, Park Forest, Joliet, Bolingbrook, Plainfield, Mokena, Channahon, Manhattan, and Wilmington

Plan on hazardous road conditions including during the Friday afternoon and evening commute.

The snow will be wet and slushy with temperatures near or just above freezing. If snow falls hard enough, some slushy accumulations are possible on untreated roads.