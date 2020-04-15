Winter Weather With Two Snow Events This Week
The winter-like pattern will continue through Friday morning, with a couple more rounds of snow likely. First off, light to moderate developed last night for most areas except the far north. Accumulations of 1-2″ are forecast in a swath near and south of I-80, with locally higher amounts possible. Elsewhere, lighter snow will bring a coating to up to 1″. Since temperatures dropped into the 20’s overnight, slippery travel is possible into Wednesday morning.
After a dry period Wednesday night into Thursday, another round of accumulating snow is appearing likely Thursday night into Friday, mainly south of I-80. Amounts of 2″ or more are possible in some areas.