      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Wisconsin To Be Added To Chicago’s Emergency Travel Order

Jul 28, 2020 @ 9:24am

Wisconsin will be joining Chicago’s Emergency Travel Order later this week. Mayor Lightfoot announced yesterday that Illinois’ neighbor to the north will join the list of states from which travelers are being told to self-quarantine due to COVID-19 concerns. The order requires people who have spent more than 24 hours in high-risk states to self-quarantine for 14 days after entering Chicago. States already on the list include Florida, Arizona, Louisiana, Alabama, Nevada, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Tennessee, Texas, Idaho, California, Arkansas, Utah, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Kansas and Iowa.

Popular Posts
The WJOL Podcast
Don Ladas Memorial Baseball Tournament 2019
High School Football
IDPH Announces 828 New Coronavirus Cases on Wednesday
Tragic End For Teen Involved In Manhunt In Wilmington