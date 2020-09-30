Witches Night Out Goes Virtual For 2020
What will the Witches do in a year they can’t throw a two-night party with over 1,500 witches and wizards in attendance each night? These Witches crack open their spell books and get creative to bring you a month of witchy goodness while raising money for their 2020 recipient agencies: CASA of River Valley, Guardian Angel Community Services, and Stepping Stones Treatment Center.
From partner events with local Joliet area businesses, Witches Night Out merchandise, a virtual Witches’ Bazaar, and even their legendary raffle baskets, they have found a way to bring all the things you love about the Witches Night Out event right to you. If this wasn’t mystical enough, the Witches are bringing the enchantment of the Witches Night Out event to the palm of your hand with a month-long scavenger hunt style game, Beatrix’s Magical & Marvelous Missions!
Beatrix’s Magical & Marvelous Missions is a mash up of all the things you love about Witches Night Out from dancing to dressing up, to cocktails and witch hats, with added family-friendly fun and at home activities to complete all while raising money to support service agencies helping women and children in Will County. Registration for Beatrix’s Magical & Marvelous Missions is open now and only $25.00 for an entire month of fun activities culminating in one hilarious race to the finish on Halloween Day with a chance to win some of the biggest prizes in Witches Night Out history!
What Witch doesn’t want a gorgeous 1 carat black diamond necklace? Registration is open to witches and wizards of all ages. Each player will need to register individually through the Witches Night Out website and download the GooseChase app (available through Apple and Android app stores) to join the game and access the missions. It’s any witch’s game to win, but Beatrix’s Magical & Marvelous Missions will remain TOP SECRET until the game starts on October 1st!
Witches Night Out will be partnering with several local businesses for mini events. Bliss Hair Studio in Shorewood will be hosting a month-long drawing in October for a raffle basket to tame the worst witch’s hair woes, while their stylist will each be hosting a drawing for a $100 Bliss certificate. On the Rocks will be supporting Witches Night Out each Sunday in October with their fully loaded Bloodies for a Cause, Benefit Buckets, & Mimosas with a Mission. MyGrain Brewing Company in downtown Joliet will be conjuring up a specialty Witches Pilcher Pale Ale starting on October 8th through the 31st. Cemeno’s Pizza will have $5.00 witch-tinis on October 9th and 16th. Bella Cucina Catering will be hosting a wickedly delicious dinner with curbside pick-up on October 20th, and Flourish Juice and The Dock at Inwood will both be hosting unique events for Witches Night Out on October 29th and 30th. Details on these fabulous events and more can be found at witchesnightout.com and on the Witches Night Out Facebook page.
Since the first Witches Night Out in 2010, the Witches have donated over $466,000 back into the Will County community through its various recipient agencies.