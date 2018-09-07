Witches Night Out Site Crashes On First Day Of Sales

How popular is the Witches Night Out at the Jacob Henry Mansion? Their ticket site crashed on the first day of sales. Tickets went on sale Thursday at noon, but within hours the site was down. The organizers on Facebook posted several notes to those trying to buy tickets saying, Yapsody (their online ticket manager) “turned into a toad” and they’re waiting for the “curse to be lifted.” Any ticket bought that has 0-dollars on it is not valid. Anyone who bought a ticket with the correct amount of 25 dollars on it is fine.

Witches night out fundraiser benefits various causes in Will County including Guardian Angels.

Note from the organizers below.

We apologize for any inconvenience this has caused. We experienced a first-time ever glitch of Yapsody offering invalid tickets with a zero dollar amount. This, combined with a higher than expected traffic to both our website and Yapsody, caused the sites to crash several times. We are working through these issues as quickly as possible to determine what happened, how to prevent these glitches from happening next year, and where we currently stand on available tickets. When we have solid information to share we will post information to both our website and Facebook pages. Thank you for your dedication and sticking with us through this unusual time.

Thank you all for your patience and understanding as we are still working through today?s glitches with our ticketing agent. If you have been to Yapsody recently and noticed the access code request; please know that is for our internal IT wizards to try to work through this. Unfortunately, we cannot take down all of Yapsody while we work through this.

There were a number of valid tickets that were sold today. If you have tickets with a dollar amount (not $0.00) then you have valid tickets. If you have tickets with an invalid amount of $0.00 you will receive a notice from Yapsody voiding them.

As of this posting we are still working to understand how many valid tickets were sold, how many invalid tickets are out there, and how many, if any, remaining tickets are left.

We will continue to communicate information as we have it. Please understand that we are staffed by volunteers who are doing their best under very unusual circumstances. These volunteers also have families to tend to so response time may not be as fast as you would like. Please be patient with us and our volunteers.

Thank you,

Witches Night Out

Executive Committee