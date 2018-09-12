Witches Night Out Tickets Sold Out In Minutes

Sad news for those who tried and didn’t get tickets to this year’s Witches Night Out event at the Jacob Henry Mansion. The online ticket provider didn’t crash, but sold the tickets in minutes. A message from the Witches Night out committee appeared on the website below.

Thank you to our Witches for your patience the last few days while waiting to hear from us as we sorted through all the ticket reports and sales details to obtain accurate information for you.

As much as our Witches do not like to receive sad news, we are just as disappointed to announce that there will be no further ticket sales for the 2018 Witches Night Out event. This year’s event really did sell out in minutes: not days, not hours, but MINUTES.

When our ticket vendor, Yapsody, suspended service in less than an hour, this was not a malfunction as originally thought. The 2018 Witches Night Out tickets truly sold out even though there were still Witches in que waiting to purchase. We greatly miscalculated the demand for tickets being as epic in number resulting in 1,500 tickets selling so quickly.

We also need to announce that there were some Witches on the site who were unable to pay for their tickets due to a true site malfunction issuing $0.00 value tickets. We will personally contact these Witches in the next few days and give them the opportunity to pay for their tickets.

There are moments in life when we receive news that we are not quite sure how to process. Please understand that every one of the Witches Night Out volunteers on the committee are hurting because so many will not be able to attend this year’s event. Please know we sold as many tickets as we could while still complying with the capacity of our venue.

We thank you for your passion and dedication to Witches Night Out; as well as, your ultimate patience and understanding regarding the 2018 Witches Night Out event ticket sales.

Thank you,

Witches Night Out

Executive Committee