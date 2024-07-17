With Interstate 55 Closure, Intermodals Have To Logistically Navigate Reroutes

Interstate 55 is going to be closed for quite some time, and for some entities, that doesn’t mean they can just relax. Trucks keep the world moving.

CenterPoint, the closest intermodal to the I-55 and Arsenal Road interchange, is having to shift their focus from using I-55, to navigating over to I-80 as a bypass. Spokesman Mike Noonan said “we’re not aware of any operations impact at Joliet/Elwood due to the storm. The Houbolt Road Extension is operating normally and likely seeing an uptick in volume.”

Amazon spokesperson Sam Stephenson says, ““We’re closely monitoring the weather in the greater Chicago metropolitan area, which hasn’t caused any significant disruptions to our operations.”

Drivers without a transponder and use the HRE will receive an invoice in the mail approximately 2-3 weeks after they travel the bridge . Payment information will be included on the invoice.