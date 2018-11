Supporters of legal marijuana in Illinois are hoping that smokers could be legally smoking pot by the end of the year. Governor-elect J.B. Pritzker supports legalizing weed but he would need help from the Illinois legislature. Some state lawmakers, mainly Republicans and those Downstate, are opposed to pro-marijuana legislation and warn against pushing a measure through. Sponsors plan to introduce a bill in January and hope to get it approved before the session ends in May.