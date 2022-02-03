With Strongest State Budget in Memory, Gov. Pritzker Delivers Fourth Balanced Budget Proposal that Pays Down Debt and Delivers Tax Relief for Families

Gov. Pritzker Proposes Unprecedented Supplemental Pension Payment, Tripling Rainy Day Fund
Balanced Budget Provides $1 Billion in One-Time Relief for Grocery, Gas and Property Taxes
After years of working with the General Assembly to make fiscally responsible choices, protect working families and pay down Illinois’ debt, Governor JB Pritzker on Wednesday proposed his fourth balanced budget, delivering $1 billion in relief from grocery, gas and property taxes as well as making unprecedented payments to state pensions and the rainy day fund.
With revenues from corporate taxes, cannabis, online sales taxes and income far exceeding initial projections, the proposed budget provides significant one-time relief to families, while continuing the responsible fiscal decisions that led to two credit upgrades for the state.
Building on the administration’s previous efficiencies, the budget invests in critical areas of growth and services, including education, public safety and small businesses.
Select highlights include:
Family Relief Plan
Fiscal Responsibility
Investing in Education
Strengthening Healthcare
Support for Small Businesses and Employers
Public Safety & Violence Prevention
Protecting the Most Vulnerable
Press Release