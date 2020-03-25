With Warmer Weather On The Way Good News For Golf Courses
Silver Lake - Orland Park
Some good news for golfers. Governor Pritzker reconsidered the stay at home order and revised the order to permit golf courses to reopen if the mayor of their municipality agrees. The first on board is Silver Lake in Orland Park. Extra steps are being taken to ensure the safety of everyone and will be practicing social distancing. There will be continuos cleaning and sanitizing of the pro shop and restrooms.
No carts allowed, walking only, book your tee time online, no food or beverages available and they’ll have no-touch flagpoles