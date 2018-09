A crash in the intersection of Route 30 and I-55. WJOL eye witness says a motorist was trying to run a red light when another motorist was trying to make a left turn to go northbound onto I-55. WJOL listener says the vehicle that tried to get through the traffic light when it was yellow was hit by the person making a left. John says it was like an explosion with car parts everywhere. Emergency vehicles are on the scene. No word on injuries.