Witness Threat Claim Delays Bail Hearing For Ex-Gang Leader Held In Tupac Shakur Killing

January 2, 2024 2:36PM CST
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Prosecutors’ claims that witnesses may be at risk led a Nevada judge to postpone a bail hearing for a former Los Angeles-area gang leader charged with orchestrating the killing of hip-hop music icon Tupac Shakur in 1996 in Las Vegas.

The court date was reset Tuesday to Jan. 9 to let Duane “Keffe D” Davis’ court-appointed attorneys respond in writing.

Prosecutors filed a document last week saying jail telephone recordings and a list of names provided to Davis’ family members show that Davis poses a threat to the public if he’s released to house arrest ahead of his trial in June.

Davis has pleaded not guilty and has remained jailed without bail since his arrest in September.

