WJOL Debate Series Features The Race For Illinois State Rep. 98th District

The WJOL debate series continued on Wednesday with incumbent State Rep. Natalie Manley (D) from the 98th District facing challenger and Bolingbrook resident Alyssia Benford. Benford running as a republican says Illinois has a spending problem but when asked what programs she would cut, she said healthcare would not be one of them, but would instead streamline services.

State Rep. Manley says she’s been in Springfield voting to eliminate waste.

Both candidates are CPA’s. Manley pointed to her “high level of integrity and bipartisanship,” while Benford says she’s “honest and has integrity.” To hear the entire debate go to our website, WJOL.com.

To hear the entire debate click below:

