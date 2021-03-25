      Breaking News
Latest WJOL Debate Series Attracts Large Audience

Mar 25, 2021 @ 5:28am
Crest Mayoral debate, Scott Slocum, Mayor Ray Soliman, Alderwoman Tina Oberlin

Crest Hill Mayoral debate moderated by Scott Slocum had the biggest audience yet. More than 11-thousand people watched the debate on Wednesday night between Mayor Ray Soliman and Alderwoman Tina Oberlin.

On Thursday, March 25th the Joliet City At-Large candidates debate/forum at 7 p.m. on WJOL’s Facebook page.

WJOL’s Scott Slocum moderates with Plainfield Mayoral candidates John Argoudelis and Margie Bonuchi.

Bolingbrook Mayoral debate, between Mayor Mary Alexander-Basta, Will County Board Member Jackie Traynere and Bolingbrook Trustee Sheldon Watts

