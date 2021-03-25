Latest WJOL Debate Series Attracts Large Audience
Crest Mayoral debate, Scott Slocum, Mayor Ray Soliman, Alderwoman Tina Oberlin
Crest Hill Mayoral debate moderated by Scott Slocum had the biggest audience yet. More than 11-thousand people watched the debate on Wednesday night between Mayor Ray Soliman and Alderwoman Tina Oberlin.
On Thursday, March 25th the Joliet City At-Large candidates debate/forum at 7 p.m. on WJOL’s Facebook page.
WJOL’s Scott Slocum moderates with Plainfield Mayoral candidates John Argoudelis and Margie Bonuchi.
Bolingbrook Mayoral debate, between Mayor Mary Alexander-Basta, Will County Board Member Jackie Traynere and Bolingbrook Trustee Sheldon Watts