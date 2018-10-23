WJOL Debate Week: Tuesday, Candidates For Will County Clerk
By Monica DeSantis
|
Oct 23, 2018 @ 10:44 AM
From Left, Laurie McPhillips and Lauren Staley-Ferry

The WJOL debate on Tuesday focused on the Will County Clerk’s office. Republican Laurie McPhillips asked Democratic candidate Lauren Staley-Ferry about a forgery charge of more than 15 years ago in Arizona.

Staley-Ferry has tried to make amends to pay back the money and has since donated money to a charity. Meanwhile, Staley-Ferry asked McPhillips about children volunteering in a campaign parade without their parent’s permission.

McPhillips was a Will County Recorder of Deeds and represented Will County Board in District 3. Staley-Ferry is currently a Will County board member in District 9. To hear the entire interview in two parts, click below.

On Wednesday, tune in to hear candidates for State Rep. in the 98th District. Incumbent Natalie Manley will be in studio with challenger, Alyssia Benford.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Illinois Lottery: Huge Jackpots Lead To Huge Ticket Sales J.B. Pritzker Contributes Another 15-Million To His Campaign Governor Rauner Opens Door To Appearing With President Trump Pop-Up Micro Pantry Outside Of Joliet Police Station HOBO Looking For A Buyer To Close By Dec 31st Two People Killed In Head-On Crash In Homer Township
Comments