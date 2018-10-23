WJOL Debate Week: Tuesday, Candidates For Will County Clerk

The WJOL debate on Tuesday focused on the Will County Clerk’s office. Republican Laurie McPhillips asked Democratic candidate Lauren Staley-Ferry about a forgery charge of more than 15 years ago in Arizona.

Staley-Ferry has tried to make amends to pay back the money and has since donated money to a charity. Meanwhile, Staley-Ferry asked McPhillips about children volunteering in a campaign parade without their parent’s permission.

McPhillips was a Will County Recorder of Deeds and represented Will County Board in District 3. Staley-Ferry is currently a Will County board member in District 9. To hear the entire interview in two parts, click below.

On Wednesday, tune in to hear candidates for State Rep. in the 98th District. Incumbent Natalie Manley will be in studio with challenger, Alyssia Benford.