WJOL Exclusive: One Person Is Dead Following Shooting In Unincorporated Lockport
File photo/Will County Sheriff vehicle
WJOL exclusive: One man is dead and a man is in custody after a landlord allegedly shoots a man that rents a room from him in unincorporated Lockport on Sunday.
Will County Sheriff’s were dispatched to the 100-block of Pendleton Street in unincorporated Lockport Township in reference to a medical emergency involving a gunshot victim. The person that dialed 911 was the person that shot the victim according to Laraway Communications Center. LCC further advised that the suspect was currently performing CPR on the victim.
The suspect was taken into custody and the 36-year old victim was transported to the hospital where he later died.
The victim rented a room from the suspect. The suspect is in custody with the Will County Sheriff’s Office and is cooperating with the investigation.