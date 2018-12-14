WJOL Has Another Successful Calendar Giveaway

WJOL participated in another successful calendar giveaway. The annual holiday tradition takes place every year on location at D’Arcy Buick GMC in Joliet. Owner Terry D’Arcy and Will County State’s Attorney Jim Glasgow were honored at the giveaway by local service agencies. Those agencies wanted to recognize the two men working together to provide their local organizations with vans for the transportation of goods and people. The organizations involved with the tribune are the Forest Park Community Center, Bobys and Girls Club, Spanish Center, the Will County Veteran’s Commission and H.E.R.O. The event also featured a performance from the Hufford Junior High School Honors Orchestra. Overall, over 300 calendars were given away on Friday morning.