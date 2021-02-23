WJOL Host Lynne Lichtenauer Passes Away
WJOL has learned that long-time host and active community member Lynne Lichtenauer has passed away. Lichtenauer died Tuesday morning after a battle with cancer. She was at WJOL for over 26 years as one of the hosts of the Lynne, Mary and Natalie Program. Lichtenauer also served as the Executive Director of the Rialto Square Theatre and remained an outspoken advocate for the Theatre long after leaving that position. In her early career she wrote a society column for the defunct weekly newspaper The Spectator. She had most recently worked as the Director of Alumni Relation and Development for Joliet Township High School District 204. Lichtenauer was also heavily involved with the Joliet Area Historical Museum. She described herself as homegrown and spent most of her life living in and advocating for the Joliet community.
Lynne talks about her life in Joliet prior to being awarded JJC’s JD Ross Award for outstanding community service performed in the areas of humanitarian service, distinguished public service, scholarly service, and/or creative attainment.
Lynne talks discusses her thoughts on volunteering and being active in your community.