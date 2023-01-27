Letterboxes at Joliet Post Office Taped Closed Due to Vandalism

Photo by Evan Bredeson

WJOL has learned that there has been a vandalism and tampering of USPS letterboxes in the city of Joliet. As a result the boxes outside the facility at 200 McDonough Street have been taped closed. Each box also has a note attached that reads,

Attention. Due to vandalism this box is out of service until further notice. Sorry for any inconvenience. Sorry for any inconvenience. This is an attempt to safeguard all mail. Please use the indoor service located at 2000 McDonough or 51 E Clinton until further posted notice.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to WJOL for the latest.