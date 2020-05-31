      Breaking News
UPDATE: WJOL on the Latest Regarding Protests in Will County

May 31, 2020 @ 3:59pm

UPDATE: 9:17pm: Protesters moving to a new site.

New hotspot in Joliet #WJOL #BlackLivesMatter #Joliet #LouisJolietMall￼

Posted by 1340 AM WJOL Will County's News Talk Sports on Sunday, May 31, 2020

UPDATE 8:37pm: The latest on protests in Joliet from Scott Slocum

￼￼The mood in Joliet is changing.￼#wjol #BlackLivesMatter #joliet

Posted by 1340 AM WJOL Will County's News Talk Sports on Sunday, May 31, 2020

 

UPDATE 6:34pm: The latest from Larkin and Jefferson in Joliet with Kevin Kollins

Posted by 1340 AM WJOL Will County's News Talk Sports on Sunday, May 31, 2020

UPDATE 5:37pm: The latest from Scott Slocum on protests in Joliet

UPDATE 3:59pm: WJOL’s Scott Slocum on the latest regarding the protests in Will County

Internet rumors about damage along Lincoln Highway today not true. Hear the exclusive news by watching this video￼. #WJOL #NewLenox #Frankfort #Mokena #Joliet #BlackLivesMatter￼

Posted by 1340 AM WJOL Will County's News Talk Sports on Sunday, May 31, 2020

 

Due to reports of protesters moving through the Will County area the Frankfort Police have sent out an alert to residents that reads as follows “There are reports of large groups of protesters in several suburban areas.  As a result, many local retailers are closing stores.  We ask our residents to remain at home, be cautious, and if you see anything suspicious call police immediately.”

WJOL has learned that in light of these reports of protesters several big box stores in New Lenox have voluntarily decided to close early for the day. Mayor Tim Baldermann in a statement on his Facebook page asked that all residents stay “safe to home” and informed residents that police and emergency personnel around town and prepared should anything occur but that nothing has occurred in New Lenox as of yet. He also reiterated that a majority of business have closed for the day.

