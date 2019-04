The Lone Star restaurant along route 30 in Joliet will be torn down and replaced by Chick-fil-A. The fast food chain will be 5-thousand square feet. There will be a double drive-thru and the first to one to have face to face ordering in the area. Chick-fil-A employees will have heated canopies for the workers and be outside taking order as they go through the drive-thru. There will be 140 seats. Construction expected to begin this summer.