WJOL Learns Why Joliet Police Officer Arrested In Chicago
Joliet police officer Bill Busse
WJOL has learned why Joliet Police Officer Bill Busse was detained by Chicago police. He was arrested in Chicago for allegedly selling meth to an undercover police officer. Busse has been arrested in the past for domestic battery.
Busse was recommended for termination by former Police Chief Al Roechner earlier this year but Busse remains on the payroll. The matter still needs to go before the Fire and Police Board.
It was in December of 2019 Busse from Homer Glen was arrested for domestic battery.
In May of of 2019, New Lenox police reporting the arrest of a Joliet police officer for allegedly beating his ex-wife.The victim claimed that she was physically battered by her ex-husband, William Busse at her New Lenox home on May 18th. New Lenox police conducted an investigation and presented the case to the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office. The SA’s Office approved a warrant for the arrest of Busse on May 31st. Busse was taken into custody that afternoon in a parking lot at Silver Cross Hospital. Busse was transported to the New Lenox Police Department, posted bond, and was released.