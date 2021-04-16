      Breaking News
WJOL Softball Tournament A Success

Apr 16, 2021 @ 6:30am

Lincoln-Way Central won the WJOL softball tournament with a 4-0 win over Lincoln-Way West in the championship game at Inwood Softball Complex Thursday night. Junior pitcher Lyndsey Grein was named tournament MVP. She struck out 35 hitters in three games including 15 in the semi-finals versus Joliet West.

Joliet West beat Lockport in the third-place game 6-4.

Lincoln-Way East won the consolation championship beating Joliet Catholic 2-0 and Minooka beat Coal City 7-4.

