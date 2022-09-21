1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

WJOL SOURCES: School Bus Driver Strike in Will County Averted

September 21, 2022 2:41PM CDT
Share
WJOL SOURCES: School Bus Driver Strike in Will County Averted
School bus (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Sources to WJOL have reported that the bus drivers and monitors for a local transportation company have ratified their new contract and will not go on strike later this week. First Student bus drivers authorized a strike earlier in the month and a work stoppage could have occurred as early as Wednesday. Approximately 500 drivers and monitors could  have walked off the job if the new agreement was rejected. With that agreement being approved the strike is no longer a possibility. 

The strike would affected students at Plainfield School District 202, District 86 in Joliet and Will County School District 92, Elwood Community Consolidated School District 203 and Chaney Monge School District 88.

Popular Posts

1

One Confirmed Dead In Fatal Crash On I-55 in Will County
2

Four Students Arrested Following Lunchtime Fight At Plainfield South High School
3

Joliet Store Along Route 30 To Close
4

Joliet School Named One of the Best In The Nation For the Second Time
5

Gov. Pritzker Announces New Interchange at Route 59 and I-55

Recent Posts