WJOL To Broadcast Funeral Of Will County Deputy Correctional Officer
Deputy Michael Olino
WJOL will be broadcasting the funeral services of Will County Deputy Correctional Officer Mike Olino. He died while on duty last Wednesday. He was having back pains, symptoms got worse and EMT’s brought him to the hospital where he died a short time later. Will County Sheriff Mike Kelley extends his condolences to the family and his department.
Sheriff Kelley says when an officer dies in-the line of duty the number of mourners is in the hundreds and due to COVID they could not accommodate those who wish to pay their respects.
WJOL will broadcast the funeral on Wednesday, December 23rd at 11:30 a.m. from St. Dennis Church in Lockport.
You can listen live on 1340-AM or watch live on WJOL.com.
Deputy Correctional Officer Mike Olino leaves behind a wife and two teenage children, he was 47 years old.