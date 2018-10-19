WJOL’s The Fixer Gets The Help of Crest Hill Mayor For a Stop Sign

The Fixer strikes again. The WJOL problem solver for local residents has once again brought a safety issue to the attention of elected officials. A listener let “The Fixer” know the dangers of driving out of the Menard’s retail complex in Crest Hill. Motorists making a right turn onto westbound Caton Farm Road did not have to come to a full stop before turning right as seen in the picture below.

WJOL’s Scott Slocum called Crest Hill Mayor Ray Solimon to inform him of the problem. Solimon says this would be the responsibility of Menard’s. But within 4 hours Mayor Solimon thought it was take weeks if not months to cut through the red tape of a big box store. So Mayor Solimon took matters into his own hands had the stop sign installed by the Crest Hill public works department. It took just over a week to fix this problem. “The Fixer” says, “thanks” Mayor Solimon.

