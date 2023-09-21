Wold returns as Manhattan Police Chief

The Village of Manhattan has just completed their search for a new police chief, and it turns out, they are bringing back the former one who just retired. Manhattan Mayor Mike Adrieansen announced today that retired Manhattan Chief Jeff Wold was unanimously approved last evening by the village board to return as police chief.

Wold was appointed Chief in September 2021 following a lengthy career in the Village of Channahon. He retired from the department on June 30, 2023.

The Chief says he still has some unfinished business.

I enjoyed the past few months off and spending time with my family, but I feel I still have unfinished business I want to complete,” explained Wold. “I miss working with the officers and staff and I guess I’m just not ready to retire. I assured the mayor and council that if I were approved to return, I would commit to a few years and mentor the senior staff for a smooth transition.

Village Administrator Nick Palmer stated the village had some quality candidates that emerged from the formal search but ultimately the council was comfortable bringing Chief Wold back.