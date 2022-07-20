Wolf Road over I-80 bridge closing July 25

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that a project to replace the bridge carrying Wolf Road over Interstate 80, in Mokena and Orland Park, will require a full closure of Wolf Road, between 183rd and 187th streets beginning, weather permitting, Monday, July 25 through early December.
A posted detour will direct motorists to 191st Street, LaGrange Road and 179th Street. Motorists should also expect occasional overnight lane closures on Interstate 80 at the bridge during that time.
The $4.7 million project, which consists of replacing the existing bridge with a new wider structure, installing new storm sewers, along with resurfacing and landscaping, is anticipated to be completed in fall 2023.
Access to local residences and businesses will be maintained throughout construction.
Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.
Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,535 miles of highway and nine million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Accomplishments through Year Two included approximately $5.2 billion of improvements statewide on 3,020 miles of highway, 270 bridges and 428 additional safety improvements.
