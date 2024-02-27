Woman Allegedly Shoots Boyfriend For Trying To Break Up With Her

The boyfriend of a Crete Township woman says he was shot by his girlfriend after trying to break off their relationship.

It was on February 27, at 12:15 a.m., deputies with the Will County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 25000 Block of Nancy Street in Crete Township regarding a shooting that had occurred. While deputies were responding to the scene, information was relayed to them that a male victim had been shot in the stomach, and the offender was still on scene.

Once deputies arrived on scene, they were able to locate the offender, Tawanda Canady (age 47) of Crete laying on the floor of the residence attempting to conceal her location from responding law enforcement personnel. Deputies gave commands to Tawanda Canady to exit the residence, with her hands up, and she was taken into custody without incident.

Deputies located the victim, a forty-one-year-old Male from Crete, who was suffering from a single gunshot wound to the abdomen. Deputies began performing life saving measures on the victim. Two chest seals were applied to the victim. One to the victim’s abdomen where the bullet entered his body and one to the victim’s lower back where the bullet exited his body.

The victim relayed to responded deputies that his girlfriend shot him one time, while he was attempting to break off their relationship. The victim was transported to a local area hospital in critical condition. The victim was ultimately transported to a Chicago area hospital for surgery. The weapon was not recovered by initial responding deputies. The Will County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Crete Police Department for their assistance in responding to this incident.

This is still an active crime scene, as police remain on scene. Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators are in the process of obtaining a search warrant of the residence to locate additional evidence regarding this domestic violence complaint.

The offender, Tawanda Canady, did not make any statements to law enforcement regarding this incident. Tawanda Canady charged with Aggravated Battery with a Firearm, Aggravated Domestic Battery, Reckless Discharge of a Firearm, and Domestic Battery. Tawanda Canady was transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility (WCADF) awaiting her detention hearing.

If someone you know is facing a domestic violence situation, please call the Groundworks Domestic Violence Hot-line at 815-729-1228 or the Illinois Domestic Violence Helpline at 877-863-6338.

Will County Sheriff’s press release